Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.