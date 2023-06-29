Lumi Credits Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $309.03 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

