Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Luvu Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LUVU remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.31.
Luvu Brands Company Profile
