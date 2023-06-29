Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Macy’s by 34.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 2,420,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

