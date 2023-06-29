Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.30

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.30 and traded as low as $4.83. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 17,499 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Bridge Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.74%.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 10,319 shares of company stock worth $51,361 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

See Also

