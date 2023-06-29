Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Free Report)’s stock price was up 777.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Leaf Green World Trading Up 777.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79.

Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

