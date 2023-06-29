Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 74,807 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 182.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,807 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 542,516 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,118,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

