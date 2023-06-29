Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $162.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average is $161.30. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.