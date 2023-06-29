Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $13.60 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 704.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98.

