Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $26.84 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VCIT opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
