Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

