Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $341,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $402.57 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $305.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

