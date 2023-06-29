Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 35,361 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,361 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 734,936 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,099,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,823 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 576,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 214,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

