Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 526 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $199.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $203.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.54.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

