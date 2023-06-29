Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 175 ($2.23).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.23) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($228,035.17). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 254 shares of company stock worth $45,016. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
