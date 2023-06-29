Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 175 ($2.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.23) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($228,035.17). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 254 shares of company stock worth $45,016. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 191.60 ($2.44) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.95 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.13.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

