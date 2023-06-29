Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

Marriott International stock opened at $177.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

