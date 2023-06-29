Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $391.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $402.92. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

