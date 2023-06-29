Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $289.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.13.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

