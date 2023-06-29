Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $10.12 Million Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,338 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 16.74% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $733,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $22.42 on Thursday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.