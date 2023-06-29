Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $195.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.98 and its 200-day moving average is $190.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.