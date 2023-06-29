Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

SWKS stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

