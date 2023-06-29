Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 865 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 24.9% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 38,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.42. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

