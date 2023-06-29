Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 100,428 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,428 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Shares of HYBL opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

