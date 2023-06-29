Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.72.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

