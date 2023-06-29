Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

