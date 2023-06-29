Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.23

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 41074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATW has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $479.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.38 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Matthews International by 97.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 728.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.