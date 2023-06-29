MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Price Up 6%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.13. 563,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 630,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MaxLinear Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MaxLinear by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

