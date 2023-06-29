Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in June

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the May 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MZDAY remained flat at $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 257,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Separately, UBS Group cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

