McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$6.67-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.60.

MKC stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

