McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.78. 4,993,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

