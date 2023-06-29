Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 3,565 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 426,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,010. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

