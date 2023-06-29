Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.28. 414,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,885. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average is $173.35.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

