Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.