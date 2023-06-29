Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 1,462,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,033. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

