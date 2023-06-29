Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 3,173 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,199,672. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $220.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

