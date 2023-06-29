Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.96. 27,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,474,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

