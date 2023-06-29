Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $188.34. 349,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

