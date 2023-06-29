Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 601 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 270.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.