Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 601 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clorox Stock Performance
CLX traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 270.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.