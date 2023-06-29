McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is New Hampshire Trust’s 10th Largest Position

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.6% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

