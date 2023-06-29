McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in McKesson were worth $240,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.99. 115,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,045. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $419.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.02 and a 200-day moving average of $372.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

