McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $430.00 to $450.00. The company traded as high as $420.77 and last traded at $420.38, with a volume of 171227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $415.21.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.84. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

