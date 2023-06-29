Members Trust Co Purchases 115,554 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Members Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Members Trust Co owned 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $65,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,483,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 196,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 377,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

