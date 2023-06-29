Members Trust Co Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Members Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,884 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.7% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Members Trust Co owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $188,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $256.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

