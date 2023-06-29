Members Trust Co Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Members Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,920 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

