Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $4.00. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 22,515 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MESO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Mesoblast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $654.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

(Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

See Also

