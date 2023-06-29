Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 722 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12.

NASDAQ META traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,362,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,696,688. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.54. The company has a market cap of $721.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

