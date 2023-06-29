Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Shares Down 3.7%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

