Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.38. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.13.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

