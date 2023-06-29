Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,861,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,516,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. New Street Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

