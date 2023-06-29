Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $67.07 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,034,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Micron Technology by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.